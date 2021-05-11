Catholic World News
Indian archbishop: ‘The ideology of the Modi government at the root of the Covid disaster’
May 11, 2021
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Narendra Modi was elected India’s prime minister in 2014 and reelected in 2019.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
