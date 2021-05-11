Catholic World News

Madison bishop welcomes Archbishop Cordileone’s pastoral letter

May 11, 2021

Madison Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Welcoming Archbishop Cordileone’s pastoral letter on the dignity of the unborn, Holy Communion, and Catholic politicians, Bishop Donald Hying said that “66 million lives have been snuffed out at the very beginning of their existence, and countless individuals have been spiritually, emotionally, and psychologically damaged by this profound violence” of abortion.

