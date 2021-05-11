Catholic World News

Nigeria’s bishops call for summit on devolution of power from federal to local level

May 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Punch (Nigeria)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze, president of the bishops’ conference, issued an “urgent call to the federal government to be open to criticism in addressing the pervading insecurity in Nigeria. . . . No government leader should watch the breakdown of law and order in Nigeria.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

