Lutherans elect first transgender bishop

May 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Evangelical Church in America has elected its first transgender bishop. Rev. Megan Rohrer will preside over the Sierra Pacific synod, covering northern California and Nevada. An NPR report, using the prelate’s preferred pronouns, says that “They are well known...” Rev. Rohrer uses the same pronouns for the deity, praising “Their fabulously diverse creation.”

