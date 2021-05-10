Catholic World News

Biden strips doctors’ conscience-rights protection on abortion, sex-changes

May 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden Administration has reversed a Trump policy that protected health-care workers from being forced to participate in abortions or sex-change procedures. The Department of Health and Human Services announced on May 10 that in the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”), a ban on discrimination “on the basis of sex” would be interpreted as including “pregnancy termination.” The new rule also stipulates that health-care personnel cannot discriminate on the basis of “sexual orientation or gender identity.” Dr. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health, who is himself transgender, said: “No one should be discriminated against when seeking medical services because of who they are.”

