Catholic World News

Pope writes preface to new ‘flashcard’ book on Spiritual Exercises

May 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a preface to a new book on the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola. The book, by Father Miguel Angel Fiorito, consists of a collection of flashcards—which the Pope describes as “a literary genre all its own”—with thoughts by various authors on the Spiritual Exercises.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!