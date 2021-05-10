Catholic World News

Ontario Catholic school district to ‘raise awareness around Pride Month’

May 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic school district in Ontario has voted to “raise awareness” during Pride Month and encouraged the Ontario government’s education minister to review its policies, after a lively debate. The board of declined to fly the rainbow flag outside Catholic schools, in a compromise agreement, and chose to “ensure that students in the LBGTQ+ community are supported.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!