Nigerian priest apologizes to bishop after followers desecrate cathedral

May 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Followers of Father Camillus Ejike Mbaka desecrated the cathedral altar in Enugu and vandalized the bishop’s residence after the bishop ordered the priest to leave his parish.

