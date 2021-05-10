Catholic World News

Italian judge killed by Mafia is beatified in Sicily

May 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Rosario Angelo Livatino was “a martyr of justice and faith,” Pope Francis said on May 9. “In his service to the community as an upstanding judge, [he] never allowed himself to become corrupt . . . He always placed his work ‘under the protection of God’; for this reason he became a witness to the Gospel up to his heroic death. May his example be for everyone, especially for judges, an incentive to be loyal defenders of lawfulness and freedom.”

