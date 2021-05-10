Catholic World News

Pope decries terrorist attack on Kabul girls’ school

May 10, 2021

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Following his May 9 Regina Caeli address, Pope Francis also paid tribute to mothers on Mother’s Day, prayed for peace in Colombia, and expressed his closeness to those who suffer from fibromyalgia.

