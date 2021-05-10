Catholic World News

Papal appeal for peace in Jerusalem amid ongoing clashes

May 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “With particular concern I am following the events that are happening in Jerusalem,” Pope Francis said on May 9.” I pray that it may be a place of encounter and not of violent clashes, a place of prayer and peace. I invite everyone to seek shared solutions so that the multireligious and multicultural identity of the Holy City is respected and brotherhood prevails. Violence begets violence. Enough with the clashes.”

