Catholic World News

Catholic college’s report sparks calls for accountability from survivors of alleged abuse by David Haas

May 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: “52 women have submitted reports about Haas’ alleged abusive behavior,” according to the report on the contemporary hymn composer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!