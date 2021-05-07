Catholic World News

USCCB highlights ‘fruitful work of lay ecclesial ministers’

May 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Co-Workers: Bishops and Lay Ecclesial Ministers in Conversation” is hosted by the USCCB’s Secretariat of Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth and the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame.

