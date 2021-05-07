Catholic World News

Federal court rules insurance company must pay for teenager’s puberty-delaying hormones, mastectomy

May 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The court ruled that “denying a transgender [person’s] insurance coverage for treatment of gender dysphoria violates the sex discrimination ban in the Affordable Care Act,” according to the report.

