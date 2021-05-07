Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone after downtown stabbings: ‘We must stop hating one another’

May 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It happened again,” said San Francisco’s archbishop. “This time, two Asian women were stabbed on the streets of San Francisco in broad daylight. How can this be happening? . . . I ask San Francisco Catholics to engage in prayer, adoration, and fasting for an end to violence and hatred.”

