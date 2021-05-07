Catholic World News

Vatican offices provide few details regarding funding of controversial conferences

May 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Four Vatican institutions — the Pontifical Council for Culture, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and Social Sciences, the Pontifical Academy for Life, and the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development — have been at the forefront” of hosting such conferences, journalist Edward Pentin notes.

