Catholic World News

Iowa bishops back state constitutional amendment on abortion

May 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The amendment would overturn a 2018 court ruling that discovered a right to abortion in the state’s constitution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!