Religious groups differ widely in poll on Biden’s performance

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A new Pew Research survey finds a sharp divergence of opinions among religious groups in their appraisal of President Biden’s job performance. Not surprisingly, the religious groups that approved of President Trump now disapprove of President Biden, while those that criticized Trump welcome Biden’s leadership.

