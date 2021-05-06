Catholic World News

Papal message to Argentina for Marian feast

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to the faithful of Argentina as they prepare to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Lujan, the country’s patron, on May 8. He said that he would join in spirit as Argentine Catholics pray the Rosary for an end to the Covid pandemic. “May memory be your guide in this encounter,” he said, “because strong memory guarantees a sure future.”

