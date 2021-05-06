Catholic World News

Investigations of bishops rise as McCarrick scandal reforms kick in

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In the two years since Pope Francis issued Vos estis lux mundi [You Are the Light of the World], his motu proprio addressing sexual abuse, “investigations have been opened to address claims against Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn, NY; Bishop Oscar Cantu of San Jose, CA; Bishop John Brungardt of Dodge City, KS; and former Bishop Howard Hubbard of Albany, NY.” In addition, Bishop Michael Hoeppner of Crookston, Minnesota, recently resigned following an investigation into his handling of an abuse allegation.

