Nuns on trial in Argentina over abuse of deaf children

May 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “This is the second trial in the case for crimes committed between 2004 and 2016,” the French news agency explains. In the first trial, two priests were sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

