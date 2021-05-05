Catholic World News

Religious should combat resistance to Covid vaccine, says head of Vatican task force

May 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Carol Keehan, who heads a Vatican task force on health care, has said that religious should work to overcome public skepticism about Covid vaccines. Complaining about “the massive amount of misinformation,” she said that Catholics should support vaccination. Sister Keehan, in her former role as head of the Catholic Health Association, was a key figure in rallying Catholic support for Obamacare.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!