Missionaries’ car exploded by land mine in Central African Republic

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A car carrying nine Catholic missionaries exploded when it hit a land mine in the Central African Republic on May 5. The blast apparently claimed at least one victim, but Bishop Miroslaw Gucwa of Bouar said that he is still waiting for a full report. The land mine was probably set by rebels active in the region.

