Pope confirms new auditor general for Vatican

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has confirmed Alessandro Cassinis Righini as the Vatican’s auditor general, for a 5-year term. Righini, who has been acting as auditor general since last June, was originally appointed as deputy to Libero Milone, the first-ever auditor general, who was forced to resign in 2017.

