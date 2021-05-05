Catholic World News

Australian Catholics petition Vatican to remove their bishop over his stance on homosexuality

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Vincent Long Van Nguyen’s “outspoken support for ‘LGBT’ inclusivity has roiled many local Catholics, who say their bishop’s actions contradict Church teachings,” according to the report.

