Polygamy: Canadian judge orders 3 parents listed on child’s birth certificate

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s a sign we’re seeing that the law is actually catching up to the reality of polyamorous families or multi-parent families in British Columbia,” said an attorney in the case.

