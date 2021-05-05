Catholic World News

President Biden issues statement for Orthodox Easter

May 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: In a November 2020 statement, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said that the citizens of the whole free world welcomed Biden’s victory in the US presidential election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!