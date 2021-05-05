Catholic World News

Bishop Paprocki weighs in against mandatory vaccination at Notre Dame

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The CDF concluded that persons may — not must — get vaccinated,” said Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, IL, who also serves as an adjunct law professor at Notre Dame Law School. “Any undertaking to exclude from campus every student who declines to be vaccinated — especially but not only those who already possess a natural immunity — would be immoral.”

