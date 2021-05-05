Catholic World News

USCCB, Southern Baptist Convention speak out against Title X funding of abortion

May 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration’s “proposed rule fails to faithfully carry out Congress’s command that the Title X program not provide, fund, promote, encourage, or refer for abortion or abortion-related activities,” in the words of an associated action alert. “It should retain the current requirement that a Title X project be organized to ensure the physical and financial separation of Title X activities from abortion.”

