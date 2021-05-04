Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin backs new inquiry into 1998 Swiss Guard murders

May 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has asked a Vatican tribunal to pay “particular attention” to a plea for a new inquiry into a sensational murder case involving the Swiss Guard. Alois Estermann, the newly appointed commandant of the Swiss Guards, was killed along with his wife on May 4, 1998. A Vatican investigation determined that the couple had been murdered by another Swiss Guard member, Cedric Tornay, who subsequently took his own life. Tornay’s mother, who has contested that judgment, is appealing for a fresh investigation.

