Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: Defend the rights of the indigenous to their lands

May 04, 2021

Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, spoke at the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

