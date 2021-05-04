Action Alert!
SECOND WAVE! Only $22,821 left to raise to win a matching $50,000 grant! We're over halfway there: please help!
Catholic Culture Solidarity
Catholic Culture Solidarity
Catholic World News

Biden administration appeals to keep transgender mandate in place

May 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The administration seeks to “punish doctors and hospitals for ‘sex discrimination’ unless they perform controversial gender-transition procedures,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.