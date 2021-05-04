Catholic World News

Biden administration appeals to keep transgender mandate in place

May 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The administration seeks to “punish doctors and hospitals for ‘sex discrimination’ unless they perform controversial gender-transition procedures,” according to the report.

