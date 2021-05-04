Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke, 7 others rise in rank in College of Cardinals

May 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On May 3, Pope Francis raised eight cardinals, including Cardinal Raymond Burke and Cardinal Robert Sarah, from the rank of cardinal deacon to the rank of cardinal priest.

