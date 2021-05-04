Catholic World News

The hidden life of Somalia’s Christians

May 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In the entire country there are just a few dozen who secretly profess Christianity,” according to the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. “In Somaliland (map), a state declared independent, but not recognized by the international community, there . . . is a priest with a sizeable community of the Catholic faithful. However, these are forced to profess their faith at home or indoors.”

