Federal court upholds NJ Catholic school’s right to fire teacher

May 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The teacher was “terminated the day after she returned from a leave due to a motor vehicle accident. She contends that she was dismissed because of her age, disability, and whistleblowing activities.” She earlier said she was fired after distributing to students a letter from Ralph Martin about the crisis in the Church.

