Vatican adds 7 invocations to Litany of St. Joseph

May 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The seven new invocations are Guardian of the Redeemer, Servant of Christ, Minister of Salvation, Support in Difficulties, Patron of Refugees, Patron of the Afflicted, and Patron of the Poor.

