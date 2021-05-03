Catholic World News

‘Remain firm in your convictions and in your faith,’ Pope tells Chemin Neuf

May 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1973, the Chemin Neuf Community is a charismatic, Ignatian Catholic community that received approval from the Archdiocese of Lyon in 1984. It has about 1,000 members in 20 countries.

