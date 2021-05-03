Catholic World News

Papal Easter greetings to Eastern churches

May 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In the remarks that followed his May 2 Regina Caeli address, Pope Francis expressed sorrow over the Meron stampede and paid tribute to Blessed José Gregorio Hernández (1864-1919), a newly beatified Venezuelan physician and Third Order Franciscan.

