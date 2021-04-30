Catholic World News

New bishop for Biden’s diocese

April 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed a new bishop for the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, the residence of President Joe Biden. Bishop-designate William Koenig, a priest of the Rockville Centre, New York diocese, will replace Bishop William Malooly, who is retiring at the age of 77. The appointment has special significance because of the debate over withholding Communion from Biden because of his support for abortion. Bishop Malooly—like Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC—had indicated that he would not do so.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!