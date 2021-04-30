Catholic World News

Leading Kenyan Catholic doctor, who differed with bishops over vaccine, dies of Covid

April 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Standard (Nairobi)

CWN Editor's Note: Kenyan bishops, who have encouraged vaccination, distanced themselves from a statement made by Dr. Stephen Karanja, head of the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, who said that “vaccination for this disease is totally unnecessary.”

