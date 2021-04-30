Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch issues Easter encyclical

April 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, has issued a brief encyclical for Easter, celebrated by Orthodox Christians this year on May 2.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!