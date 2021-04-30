Catholic World News

At least 67 attacks on Catholic churches in US over past year

April 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has posted “Arson, Vandalism, and Other Destruction at Catholic Churches in the United States,” which documents month by month the attacks on churches in the US since May 2020.

