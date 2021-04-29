Catholic World News

Irish government will lift ban on Mass

April 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Irish government has agreed to lift a ban on the public celebration of the Mass, beginning on May 10. Whereas Catholics have been subject to criminal charges for attending Mass, after that date the government will allow up to 50 people to gather for Mass. The 50-person limit does not vary with the size of the church building.

