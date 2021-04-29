Catholic World News

Vatican reinstates suspended Kentucky priest, but bars him from entering schools

April 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Owensboro

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop William Medley suspended Father Ed Bradley following an abuse allegation that was deemed credible. The priest appealed; the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith ordered him reinstated, but banned him from entering schools for five years, “given the imprudent behavior of the cleric throughout the course of his ministry in education.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!