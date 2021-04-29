Catholic World News

Arizona governor signs bill banning abortions on babies with Down syndrome

April 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “There’s immeasurable value in every single life — regardless of genetic makeup,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “We will continue to prioritize protecting life in our preborn children.”

