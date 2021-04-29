Catholic World News

Ukraine’s president favors Vatican as place for summit with Putin

April 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As tensions escalate amid the War in Donbass, President Volodymyr Zelensky said of Pope Francis that “a mediator with such authority could bring the confidence that has been missing so far in our attempts to reach an agreement.”

