Ecuador: bishops resign after charges of corruption

April 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Julio Parrilla Diaz of Riobamba, Ecuador, and his auxiliary, Bishop Gerardo Miguel Nieves Loja. The resignations come after reports that the diocese was marked by severe corruption, with clerics involved in simony, homosexuality, and open concubinage. Bishop Parilla’s resignation was due, since he had reached the age of 75. But Bishop Nieves, who is 53, had been appointed in 2020 as coadjutor, and was due to assume the leadership of the diocese this year.

