Cardinal Parolin cancels trip to Venezuela

April 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin will not travel to Venezuela for an April 30 beatification ceremony, the Vatican has announced. The Secretary of State was to preside at the beatification of José Gregorio Hernandez. The Vatican announcement said that the Covid epidemic, not the unrest in Venezuela, was the reason for the cancellation.

