Former auditor says Vatican funds invested in morning-after pill

April 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s former auditor general has charged that Vatican agencies invested funds in corporations whose work “did not correspond to the social doctrine of the Church,” including a company that produced the “morning-after pill.” Libero Milone said that the Vatican’s shares in that company were sold after he drew attention to the problem. But he told an Italian television interviewer that the Secretariat of State had continued to defend questionable investments—creating a conflict that led to his forced resignation in 2017.

