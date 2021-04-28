Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell says German bishops must uphold Scriptural teachings

April 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell said that the German bishops’ conference “seems to be resolutely heading in the wrong direction” with plans for radical changes in Church teaching and discipline. In an EWTN interview the Australian cardinal said that all bishops have an obligation to uphold the teachings of the Church. “They’ve got no power to change them; none of us do,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!